After waiting decades, man finally gets a glass eye thanks to Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Rosario is a very hard worker who is kind and willing to step in and help whoever needs it. She loves her family and saves as much money as she can to send to her mother, who lives in Mexico in very meager conditions.

Rosario’s husband, Sergio, was injured when he was younger and ended up losing an eye. He now wears sunglasses all day. He works on a farm and his bosses say he’s extremely dedicated, never takes time off and is very reliable. He has been unable to afford a glass eye as they can cost several thousand dollars.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Rosario and Sergio with an early Christmas gift. Watch the surprise in the video player above!