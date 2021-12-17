BYU-Idaho student charged with voyeurism after police find him at women’s apartment complex

REXBURG — Rexburg Police arrested a Brigham Young University-Idaho student for the alleged voyeurism of several women who live near campus.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Rexburg Police Department was called to Greenbrier Apartments on Princeton Court for a report of a man walking around the women’s side of the complex peeping through windows and taking pictures. Officers arrived and found Brooks Wilson, 25, matching the suspect’s description outside of the apartments, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

An officer asked for Wilson’s address, which is on the other side of Rexburg. Wilson denied looking through the women’s windows and taking photos. When police asked to see the most recent pictures taken on Wilson’s phone, he unlocked it and admitted to recording the women before starting to delete the videos, according to court documents.

Police took Wilson’s phone so he could not delete any more images and placed him under arrest.

Based on court documents, officers determined Wilson recorded images of four women in different bedrooms at the complex.

Wilson was booked into the Madison County Jail on one felony voyeurism charge and he posted $10,000 bail. At his initial appearance Tuesday, Magistrate Judge David Hunt ordered that while out on bond, Wilson can not have a cell phone with a video capacity, be within 300 feet of the Greenbrier Apartments and must have an 8 p.m. curfew.

Although Wilson is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, he could serve up to five years in prison and pay a $50,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing for Wilson is scheduled for Dec. 22.