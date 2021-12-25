Charges dropped against woman who allegedly chased man with gun

POCATELLO — Charges have been dismissed against a Pocatello woman who allegedly broke into the home of her son-in-law and chased him around the house with a gun.

Felony charges against Justine Hailey Pratt, 50, were dismissed following a motion by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 13, according to court records.

“The charges were dismissed without prejudice and are pending further review of additional evidence,” prosecuting attorney Jonathan Radford told EastIdahoNews.com via email.

Pratt was arrested on Dec. 4 following an argument with her son-in-law, 29-year-old Cody Anson, at Anson’s home.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to the home following a 911 call from Anson. Upon arrival, officers found Anson outside of the home. Pratt was inside, having suffered an ankle injury that limited her mobility.

Anson informed officers that Pratt was armed with a handgun, so precautions were taken in entering the home.

After hearing recounts of the incident from both Anson and Pratt, and viewing a cell phone video recorded by Anson, officers arrested Pratt. She was booked at Bannock County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and burglary — both felonies.

This was the second incident to which police responded at the same residence in the matter of less than an hour, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Prior to the incident involving Anson and Pratt, officers had been dispatched to the home for reports of battery.

The first call resulted in Anson being cited for misdemeanor battery. The victim of the battery, Anson’s wife and Pratt’s daughter, left the home.

According to police reports, Pratt arrived at the home a short time later responding to a fear that Anson may have been damaging property belonging to her daughter. Pratt told officers that she pulled her handgun, which she always carries, when Anson responded to her with aggression.

The misdemeanor charge against Anson stands. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 5.

A no-contact order has been issued by the court requiring Pratt to avoid contact with Anson.