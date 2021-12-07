Everything coming to Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in December

IDAHO FALLS (KSL.com) — The holiday season is often marked with family get-togethers, winter-themed outings, and the giving of gifts. To celebrate the season Disney+ and Amazon Prime are giving the gift of Christmas-themed content.

Here’s a rundown of everything that will become available on Amazon Prime Video, according to Vulture, and Disney+, according to a news release from the company, in the month of December.

Disney+

Dec. 1

“Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions” Episode 111.

“Hawkeye” Episode 103

Dec. 3

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Disney+ Originals)

The Rescue (Disney+ Originals)

Dec. 8

“The Chicken Squad,” Season 1

“Gabby Duran & The Unsittables,” Season 2

“Life Below Zero: Northern Territories,” Season 1

“Muppet Babies,” Season 3

“Spidey And His Amazing Friends,” Season 1

“Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” Season 8

“Welcome to Earth” (Disney+ Originals)

“Disney Insider” Episode 112: Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice

“Hawkeye” Episode 104

Dec. 10

“Tron: Legacy”

Dec. 15

“Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” Season 1

“Gigantosaurus,” Season 3

“Life Below Zero,” Season 17

“Science Of Stupid,” Season 8

“Foodtastic,” Season 1 (Disney+ Originals)

“Hawkeye,” Episode 105

Dec. 17

“Home Alone 4”

“Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

“Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition” (Disney+ Originals)

Dec. 22

“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals,” Season 1

“Hawkeye,” Episode 106

Dec. 24

“Encanto”

“King Tut In Color”

“Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids”

Dec. 29

“T.O.T.S.,” Season 3

“The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+ Originals)

Dec. 31

“80s Top Ten,” Season 1

Amazon Prime

Dec. 1

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“Alex Cross”

“All Is Lost”

Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat”

“Edward Scissorhands”

“End of Days”

“Guess Who”

“Halloween II”

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”

“Jennifer’s Body”

“Little Women (1994)”

“Mistletoe Mixup”

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

“Pineapple Express”

“Pineapple Express,” (Unrated)

“Ronin”

“Sleepless in Seattle”

“Soul Surfer”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“The Hunt for Red October”

“The Proposal”

“The Royal Tenenbaums”

“The Thin Red Line”

“The Usual Suspects”

“The Waterboy”

Tyler Perry’s “The Family That Preys”

“Under the Tuscan Sun”

“What’s Love Got to Do With It”

“White As Snow

“﻿A Discovery of Witches,” Season 1

“A House Divided,” Season 1

“Believe”

“Bonanza,” Season 1

“Brad Meltzer’s Decoded,” Season 1

“Christmas Everlasting”

“Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup,” Season 1

“Hostages,” Season 1

“My Crazy Ex,” Season 1

“Roadkill,” Season 1

“Sanford” Seasons 1, 2

“Sanford and Son,” Seasons 1–6

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas”

“The Gulf,” Season 1

“The Jeffersons,” Seasons 1–11

“The Perfect Wedding Match”

“The Tom and Jerry Show,” Season 1

“When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas,” Season 7

Dec. 3

“Joe Bell”

“We Are X”

“Harlem,” Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Dec. 8

“FC Bayern – Behind the Legend,” Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Dec. 9

“The Ferragnez,” Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Dec. 10

“Encounter” (Amazon Original Movie)

“LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico,” Season 3 (Amazon Original Series)

“The Expanse,” Season 6 (Amazon Original Series)

Dec. 12

“A Christmas Star”

Dec. 16

“Theory of Everything”

Dec. 17

“Boxing Day”

“Christmas Is Cancelled”

“With Love,” Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

Dec. 19

“Joy for Christmas”

Dec. 20

“Who You Think I Am”

Dec. 21

“Being the Ricardos ” (Amazon Original Movie)

Dec. 23

“Yearly Departed ” (Amazon Original Special)

Dec. 31

“Lady of the Manor”

“Time Is Up”