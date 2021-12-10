Family releases name of teenager ejected in car crash Tuesday morning

UCON — A local teenager remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit after being in a car crash Tuesday morning.

Jayson Arfmann said his daughter, Ava Arfmann, 15, was on her way to school around 8:30 a.m. when she hit a 20-foot long patch of black ice, only 200 yards away from their home. Ava rolled her jeep three times and was ejected from her car. The crash happened on the 5000 block of East 129th North.

“We have witnessed many miracles these past two days and are overwhelmed with gratitude that we still have our daughter here with us on earth,” Jayson said in a Facebook post.

Ava suffered a shattered spleen, punctured lung, lacerated liver, broken ribs, broken jaw, broken nose, an orbital bone fracture and two broken vertebrae.

“She’s had a surgery to remove her spleen, and today she came out of her back surgery like a champ,” Jayson wrote. “We are so grateful that her spinal cord was not damaged.”

Jayson said Ava is “fierce and determined,” and he knows God has a plan for her.

“I am so grateful to be surrounded by such kind and caring human beings,” Jayson said. “The police officers were caring and concerned, the EMTs who arrived at the scene were kind and gentle with her body, and every other medical professional including, trauma team workers, doctors, surgeons, nurses and anesthesiologists have all been top-notch! We feel beyond blessed.”

Jayson told EastIdahoNews.com that Ava was not speeding and was not on her phone when the crash happened.