Father of toddler needing a heart transplant surprised at work with gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Reed and Natalie were blessed in October 2018 with their very own warrior princess Paisley Jo. In August 2019, they received bad news that Paisley would have to have emergency heart surgery at Primary Children’s Hospital. They replaced her mitral valve with a biomechanical mitral valve. Paisley’s doctor said that it was the worst mitral valve, or lack thereof, that he had ever seen.

After 25 days in the hospital, Paisley got to go home.

Paisley found herself back at Primary Children’s this October. She is in the end stages of heart failure and she needs a heart transplant but her lungs need to become stronger. Paisley will not be able to leave the hospital until she gets the transplant.

Reed works for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and takes care of their two other sons. He has kept a positive outlook on the whole situation and is the type of person that would never complain or ask for help.

Secret Santa asked if we could visit Reed at work with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with needs. You can find more information here.