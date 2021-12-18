Firefighters at the scene of house fire in Idaho Falls
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
IDAHO FALLS —- First responders are on the scene of a house fire Friday night.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says firefighters were called to the house on the 300 block of 13th street around 5:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicate a man was inside the home when firefighters were called.
Idaho Falls Police have blocked off the roads surrounding the home.
