Firefighters at the scene of house fire in Idaho Falls

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

IDAHO FALLS —- First responders are on the scene of a house fire Friday night.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says firefighters were called to the house on the 300 block of 13th street around 5:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a man was inside the home when firefighters were called.

Idaho Falls Police have blocked off the roads surrounding the home.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

