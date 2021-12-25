Fort Hall woman involved in August high-speed chase gets rider

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall woman who led officers on a high-speed chase from Chubbuck to Fort Hall was placed on a rider.

Charly Teresa Pongah, 28, reached a plea agreement in November. As part of that agreement, she entered a guilty plea for the felony charge of attempting to run from an officer. In exchange, a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges were dismissed.

Pongah was sentenced on Dec. 2 by 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola. Her rider carries an underlying sentence of two to five years in prison.

Pongah was arrested the morning of Aug. 30 after leading officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that began in Chubbuck and ended in Fort Hall.

A Bannock County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled a vehicle being driven by Pongah around 12:30 a.m. Because headlights had not been activated on the vehicle, the deputy believed the driver was intoxicated.

After pulling into a gas station and providing her identity, Pongah attempted to run. The officer pursued and was joined by officers from Chubbuck police and Fort Hall police.

After leading a chase that reached speeds exceeding 85 mph, Pongah pulled her vehicle off the road near an alfalfa field, at which time she attempted to run on foot.

During her arrest, Pongah was found to be in possession of a “tooter straw” — used for ingesting drugs.

In addition to the rider, Pongah has been ordered to pay a total of $1,742 in fines and fees.