Man arrested for the alleged sex abuse of teenage girl

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man said he sexually abused a teenage girl because he was lonely, according to court documents.

Idaho Falls Police investigators included the statement in an affidavit of probable cause charging Eric Clark, 23, with felony sex abuse with a minor under 16. According to charging documents, Clark allegedly touched the chest of a 14-year-old girl in June while lying under a pool table at his Idaho Falls home.

Clark described to detectives how he allegedly touched the victim’s body while they discussed being intimate. In an interview with investigators, the victim also described the sexual contact the same way, according to court documents.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Clark in October and he was arrested Monday afternoon. He posted $15,000 bail and made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Although Clark is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Clark is scheduled for Dec. 15 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.