Man charged with the alleged rape of teenage girl

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies have arrested an Idaho Falls man for allegedly raping an intoxicated teenage girl.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Jose Antonio Villasaez, 20, in May after allegations of the rape of a 15-year-old girl surfaced. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Villasaez was 19 years old when the alleged sexual assault occurred in April 2019.

Villasaez is now charged with felony rape where the victim is 15 or younger and the perpetrator is over 18.

The victim told investigators she went to a party in Bonneville County with her sisters, where she was given alcohol to the point of passing out. During the night, the victim remembers waking up to Villasaez standing over her. By the time morning arrived, the victim had woken up and realized she had been sexually assaulted.

While investigating, detectives learned Villasaez allegedly told a victim’s family member that he had intercourse with the teen. The confession reportedly occurred when Villasaez went to U.S. Army Boot Camp and FaceTimed the victim’s family member.

In June, the sheriff’s office called Villasaez, who said he lived in Texas. Detectives had Texas law enforcement interview Villasaez who said he had sex with the teenage girl. Villasaez claimed the encounter was consensual. Under Idaho law, adults can not legally have sex with teenagers under 16.

Villasaez was charged in November and booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday. He made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Although Villasaez is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.