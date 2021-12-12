Man who attempted to hide in tires arrested for burglary

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man linked to a burglary was arrested following a traffic stop where he ran away from officers.

Sonny Anthony Vialpando, 29, faces a felony burglary charge, as well as misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and providing false information to an officer after a search near Raymond Park in Pocatello last week, according to court documents.

The encounter began at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A Pocatello police officer pulled over Vialpando’s vehicle, and he proceeded to run away. The officer requested assistance from other officers to apprehend him.

Officers from the Chubbuck Police Department heard the request and were familiar with Vialpando, who was wanted for questioning in a burglary at Home Depot in Chubbuck.

Officers from both the Pocatello and Chubbuck police departments responded to the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Riverside Drive to search the area.

Because Vialpando was known to carry a gun and have a history of association with drug use, officers executed a search of the area with caution and used a drone, the affidavit reads.

Officers searching a nearby backyard on foot found a man matching Vialpando description trying to unsuccessfully hide himself inside tires. Vialpando followed the directions of officers and was detained without incident.

Detectives from the Chubbuck police determined that they had enough evidence to book Vialpando for the felony burglary charge. He was booked at Bannock County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.

If he is found guilty of felony burglary, Vialpando would face one to 10 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.