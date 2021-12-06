Newly widowed mother of 5 learns a Secret Santa is paying for her husband’s funeral

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Heidi is the mother to five amazing children. Her husband passed away last week after a long health battle.

Shane had been extremely sick for years and received a kidney transplant. The family was looking forward to Shane’s health returning and being able to live a normal life when they learned he had cancer.

He lived in excruciating pain daily, but that didn’t stop him or Heidi from constantly finding ways to serve others. From sending gifts to those who are recovering from accidents, to cleaning their church regularly, to taking meals to those who have lost loved ones – they can always be found serving.

The children at home who are old enough to work are helping make ends meet, but rent has increased over the last year and there are challenges.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Heidi a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!