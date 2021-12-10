Pocatello woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at son-in-law

POCATELLO — A local woman faces felony charges for aggravated assault and burglary stemming from an argument with her son-in-law.

Justine Hailey Pratt, 50, was arrested after she allegedly forced her way into a home and threatened the resident with a gun.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to the same home twice in the early morning hours Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The first call concluded with Cody Anson, 29, being cited for misdemeanor battery. The female victim of that battery left the scene before officers did.

Then, about 10 minutes after officers cleared out, around 4:30 a.m., officers were once again dispatched to the same home. When officers arrived, Anson came running down the driveway toward them with his hands up. He was yelling, “She has a gun,” reports show. Anson told officers that Pratt was armed and inside.

Anson told the officers that Pratt had forced her way into his home, pointed a gun and threatened him.

Officers took cover behind their patrol vehicles and shined flashlights on the front door and porch area.

According to the police report, Pratt “eventually” responded to officers’ attempts to communicate from inside the home. She told them she believed she had suffered a broken foot and requested an ambulance.

Pratt complied with orders to drop her gun and raise her hands. However, due to her injury, Pratt was unable to come out. So a request was made for an additional officer with a shield.

When the shielded officer arrived, the original responding officers followed the third behind the shield to the entryway.

Officers recovered a black handgun on the second floor of the home during a sweep. They also found a methamphetamine pipe. One of the officers who responded to the first call said the pipe was not inside earlier.

Pratt told officers that she had a key to the home and had a right to be there, but Anson had slammed her foot in the door, breaking her foot as she tried to get inside.

The two argued in the doorway, Pratt told officers. Pratt said Anson scared her, and she pulled her gun on him to get him to back up. She told officers that after an argument that remained near the entryway, Anson went outside to call the police. Pratt said that she closed the door, which would not open as it had been damaged during the argument when Anson had slammed and kicked it.

While Pratt was examined by ambulance personnel, officers diverted their attention to Anson, who had been asked to sit on a curb near the home.

Anson showed officers a video he had recorded during the argument.

According to the police report, the video started showing a situation similar to what Pratt had described, with the two arguing near the doorway.

Then, when Pratt pulled her gun, Anson could be seen running up the stairs. Pratt followed with her gun still drawn. Anson can be heard asking Pratt if she would really shoot him, the report says, to which Pratt responded, “You think I won’t, you think I f***ing won’t?”

Pratt then demanded that Anson leave, which he did.

At this point, the video went dark, but the audio continued, reports say. Anson said the video was lost as he had put his phone in his pocket while it continued recording. Pratt could be heard slamming the door as Anson walked out.

Police were arriving, he said, and that was when he ran toward them.

The video then returns in the footage from Anson’s phone, showing him running toward the street. Pratt can be heard yelling, “You come at me one more time and I’m going to shoot, Cody!”

Asked if he was afraid during the argument, Anson said he was and asked for Pratt to be charged. He also said that the pipe did not belong to him. Police collected it for destruction, but no charges were filed in connection to it.

Pratt was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, where she received treatment for injuries sustained during the argument. Once she was medically cleared, she was transported to Bannock County Jail and booked for aggravated assault and burglary.

If she is found guilty, Pratt could face up to five years for assault and one to 100 years for burglary. She could also be charged up to $100,000 in fines.

Pratt is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.