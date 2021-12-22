Police investigating business burglaries in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating multiple burglaries at a handful of businesses reported this week.

The first incident happened at the East Idaho Aquarium on Anderson Street, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department in a news release. Security footage shows two unknown suspects entering the aquarium around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspects caused damage inside the business before stealing cash and other items, according to police. The aquarium reports no animals were injured.

Investigators also learned of burglaries at JB’s Soda Barn on East 1st Street along with Sukuru Basu Ramen and the La Carreta food truck both on the 2000 block of North Yellowstone Highway.

Police received reports of the burglaries Tuesday morning and believe the incidents happened the night before or in the early morning hours.

Officers are investigating if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department by calling (208) 529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at ifcrime.org. Tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.