Receptionist gets a big surprise from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

As the desk clerk for the city of Rigby, Angie is the face of the city. She is the first person anybody sees when they walk into the city building. She comes in every day with a smile and is personable with anybody she meets.

Angie takes care of her elderly father and her husband, who has health issues. She is the sole provider for her family and drives to work in a very old car. The windows are duct-taped and she has had to take time off when the car was broken down because she could not afford the repairs.

Angie never complains. She works hard every day and makes everyone in the office laugh.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Angie a visit and surprise her with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see what happened!