Rollover crash causes power outage in Ammon; separate outage in Idaho Falls

AMMON — More than 2,700 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity after a crash Monday morning.

The wreck occurred on 17th Street near Midway Avenue in front of East Idaho Credit Union and Wally’s Auto Care. Witnesses say a vehicle rolled and crashed into a power pole, bringing down the electrical line.

Rocky Mountain Power reports 2,774 customers were without power as of 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the crash, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A separate power outage was reported in Idaho Falls around the same time that was not related to the crash. City officials tell EastIdahoNews.com a breaker issue caused the outage. Crews had electricity restored in less than 10 minutes in most areas. The outage mainly affected customers in the Sunnyside Road area near Rollandet Avenue.

