Snowboarder dies at northern Idaho ski area

SANDPOINT (AP) — A snowboarder at Schweitzer Mountain Resort has died, authorities said.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Riley Hadeen of Sandpoint went missing Sunday at about 2:30 p.m. and was found at about 10 a.m. Monday.

He was transported by helicopter from the mountain and declared dead by medical crews. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Officials said the search began when Hadeen failed to show up at a designated meeting spot. The search paused three hours later due to weather.

A helicopter from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington flew over the area using thermal sensors at about 10 p.m., but failed to find Hadeen.

Schweitzer Ski Patrol found Hadeen on Monday morning and attempted life-saving measures.