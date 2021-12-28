Teen involved in Bannock County crash dies on Christmas; here’s how you can help

POCATELLO — A 15-year-old boy driving one of the vehicles involved in a Dec. 23 crash in Bannock County died Christmas morning.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family of Jorden Breen, who died around 8 a.m. Christmas Day at Primary Children’s Hospital, in Salt Lake City, according to relative Shelby Boyer.

Before he was removed from life support, several of Jorden’s organs were retrieved and donated to four separate recipients, Boyer told EastIdahoNews.com.

Following the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30, Jorden was extricated from his GMC Yukon by Pocatello EMS and transported to Portneuf Medical Center. From there, when weather allowed several hours later, he was transported by plane to Primary Children’s Hospital, arriving around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the GodFundMe page reads.

He was declared brain dead that evening, having suffered a severed artery that fed the right side of his brain, the GoFundMe says.

Before he was taken off life support, Jorden’s pancreas, kidneys, heart and liver were removed for donation. One recipient received his pancreas and one kidney, and his heart, liver and other kidney went to three separate recipients, Boyer said.

Jorden was beloved by his classmates and football teammates at Pocatello High School, and his co-workers at Elmer’s Restaurant, Boyer said.

“We have started a donation jar at Elmer’s,” the GoFundMe page reads. “If you would like to donate to the family during this hard time, you can do so here or on his GoFundMe account. Let’s live on through his memory and help his family as he would ours. Jorden Breen, you are a saint and will be missed by so many‍‍‍‍.”

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised about $12,000.

“Please keep all of us in your thoughts and prayers as well, even if you are not able to donate any money,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We appreciate all of the love and prayers sent our way.”

The crash, which involved Jorden’s Yukon and a semi-truck, is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police. One thing that has been removed from consideration, according to the GoFundme page, is whether the use of a cell phone played a role in the crash:

“We know for a 100% fact that our boy WAS NOT on his phone. It was in his pocket and that is not even in question.”

Jorden’s young cousin was a passenger in the Yukon at the time of the crash — and both were wearing seat belts. His cousin was transported to Portneuf Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being discharged.