Traffic at standstill near Rigby following vehicle fire, rear-end collision

RIGBY – Idaho State Police is on the scene of a crash south of Rigby.

Lt. Marvin Crain with the ISP tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened at 9:48 a.m. at milepost 317 on U.S. 20 between Ucon and County Line Road.

A semi reportedly had smoke coming out of it and pulled over, causing traffic to stop. A short time later, there was a separate rear-end collision involving two other vehicles on the road.

ISP is still on scene investigating, but so far Crain says at least one injury has been reported. He doesn’t know the extent, but says an ambulance is on its way.

Both lanes are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted.

“Traffic is being diverted at exit 318, the County Line exit. Exit 315, the Ucon exit, is also blocked,” ISP tweeted.

It isn’t clear when traffic will resume to normal.

