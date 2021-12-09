Troopers find pounds of meth and marijuana

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police arrested a Montana man for allegedly trafficking pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Troopers pulled over Wesley Long, 56, Tuesday around 1 p.m. on Interstate 15 north of Blackfoot and made a large drug bust. Long is now charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine and felony trafficking of marijuana with a felony persistent violator enhancement. Prosecutors also charged Long with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charging documents show ISP found nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 4 pounds of marijuana hidden inside Long’s car during the traffic stop.

“We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too,” ISP Capt. Chris Weadick said in a news release. “The training and experience of ISP troopers helps them locate a significant amount of illegal drugs, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there.”

Long was booked into the Bingham County Jail on the felony charges and made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

Although Long is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“We hope sharing this information helps us all understand the relentless consistency of the illegal drug trade,” Weadick said. “It’s this education, combined with support services for those addicted and more discussions on how to keep families healthy and strong that will keep our communities safe.”