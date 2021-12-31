UPDATE: More highways close in eastern Idaho on Friday

IDAHO FALLS — State and Local officials closed more highways on Friday morning due to severe winter weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is reporting difficult roads throughout the region. Blowing and drifting snow is causing poor visibility on many eastern Idaho roadways. There are also slick patches of ice and snow.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving.

As of noon the following highways are closed:

Interstate 84 between the I-86 juntion and the Utah border

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

Idaho Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 Newdale and Tetonia

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest weather report visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.