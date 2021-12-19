Woman killed in rear-end collision near Rigby

RIGBY – Traffic delays caused a collision on U.S. Highway 20 near Rigby Sunday morning, killing one of the victims.

Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police previously told us traffic stalled at milepost 317 between Ucon and County Line Road a little before 10 a.m. after a semi caught fire.

RELATED | Traffic at standstill near Rigby following vehicle fire, rear-end collision

While the westbound lane was at a standstill, an unnamed 26-year-old woman from Rexburg traveling eastbound in a 2007 Ford Fusion failed to slow down and rear-ended a 54-year-old Rigby woman in a 2014 Honda Civic.

“The Honda spun and struck a 2018 Toyota 4Runner driven by a male, 64, from Telluride, Colorado,” according to a news release from ISP.

Both lanes were blocked during the ordeal and traffic was diverted.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt, but the 54-year-old woman did not make it.

The outcome of the semi fire, including the condition of the driver and whether there was any freight damage, was not released.

Meanwhile, all lanes of traffic have since reopened, as of about 1 p.m. The lanes were blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

Multiple agencies were involved, including the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.