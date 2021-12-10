Woman whose husband died days after she had their baby is given surprise from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Jacqueline is a loving mother of three girls and was a devoted wife to her amazing husband, Gage.

Jacqueline stays home to take care of her daughters and held down the fort while Gage worked in the oil fields in North Dakota. When Gage was home, and the whole family was together, it was a pure joy and they enjoyed simple family adventures.

Jacqueline gave birth to her newest baby girl on Friday, Oct. 15. Gage was there but the next morning, he unexpectedly fell ill and left his wife and the baby at the hospital so he could go get some rest at home

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 17, Gage was still sick and decided he needed to go to the hospital. His mother came to help him, but as he was trying to get to the car, he passed out. Gage never regained consciousness and passed away that morning, leaving Jacqueline and their three daughters without a husband and father.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to visit Jacqueline with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise above!