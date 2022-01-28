A Feel Good Friday thanks to a mom & pop restaurant who surprised a sick woman with soup

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

This week we received an email about Jill’s Chicken Shack, a family-owned restaurant in Iona. The message said:

I reached out via Facebook messenger yesterday asking Jill’s Chicken Shack if their chicken noodle soup was homemade. I explained that I was really sick and needed some homemade chicken noodle soup. When I found out it was homemade, I told them I would send for some the next day.

I was not able to send for any soup and at about 6:30ish they reached out to me to say they had some soup left and asked if I was still wanting some. I explained to them that I was not able to find anyone who could come and get us soup and since my husband had just had surgery (cancer sucks) he would not be able to come either. I thanked them for reaching out and left it at that.

About 20 minutes passed when they asked for my address and said their son would be delivering us both some soup at no charge. I thanked them and asked them to let me Venmo them the money and gave them my address. Their son came and delivered the soup and would not allow my husband to pay him or even tip him.

Who does this kind of stuff, oh that’s right Jill’s Chicken Shack does…amazing service. I am still in shock that a little mom and pop shop would take the time to do this for my husband and I.

We decided to thank Jill, her husband and their family for showing kindness in our community. Check out the Feel Good Friday surprise in the video player above!