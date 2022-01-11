Camper burns in Idaho Falls fire

IDAHO FALLS — A camper at Shady Rest Campground burned on Monday evening.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called out around 5 p.m. to the 2200 block of North Yellowstone.

A person inside the camper was able to get outside. There were no injuries to the person inside or to first responders, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release.

The camper is a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.