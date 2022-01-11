Felon accused of threatening to kill woman with a knife

ABERDEEN — An Aberdeen man faces serious charges after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife.

Justin Ray Garcia, 34, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony malicious injury to property for the Saturday incident. Garcia, a convicted felon in Texas, also faces a persistent violator enhancement as well as a use of a deadly weapon sentencing enhancement.

A woman called Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies shortly after 5 p.m. claiming Garcia had come to her house upset about seeing her with another man. The woman told deputies Garcia threatened to beat her and the man he described with a racial slur, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Garcia allegedly then pulled out a knife, saying he would kill the man and her with the weapon. The knife got close enough to touch the victim, but she was not physically hurt, according to court documents.

Deputies reports indicate Garcia punched out the woman’s window and ran away to a family member’s home, where he was arrested.

A judge set Garcia’s bail at $150,000 at an initial court appearance Monday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot.

Although Garcia is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.