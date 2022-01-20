His family owns movie theaters and now Brandon Lott is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Brandon Lott was raised in movie theaters. He and his family own the Paramount Theater, Centre Twin and Blackfoot Movie Mill.

I’ve wanted to talk with him a long time so we sat down and I asked him the following questions:

How long has your family owned the movie theaters and how did you get started in the movie business?

What is the most popular snack that you sell and do you like popcorn?

How do you get movies to show on the screen?

What is one of your favorite movies?

What do you like best about your job?

What’s something someone might not know about running a movie theater?

Do you have any plans for future theaters?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and learn more about the Lotts movie theaters here.

