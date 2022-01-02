Idaho Falls lifts snowfall parking restrictions

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events.

All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Crews will continue to clean up problem areas as well as cul-de-sacs over the next few days.

“Moving vehicles off the road during snow removal speeds up the process significantly,” city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said. “We understand that finding alternative parking is an inconvenience for many and thank those who continue to help by complying with these restrictions.”

To review the interactive snow removal map or additional information about snow removal operations, click here or call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.