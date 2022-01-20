Idaho Falls man arrested for the alleged sex abuse of a child

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

David Jeremy Hamilton, 64, is charged with felony sex abuse of a minor under 16. Charging documents allege Hamilton molested a pre-teen girl between January 2020 and November 2021.

The victim’s mother contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department and a detective followed up on the case in November 2021. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Hamilton would allegedly place his hands down the victim’s pants and her shirt. The victim and Hamilton are known to each other.

Detectives spoke with Hamilton, who said he touched the victim but said he did not do it to sexualize her. Hamilton could not provide a reasonable explanation for his alleged behavior, according to court documents.

Bonneville County prosecutors charged Hamilton Tuesday and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Wednesday. Hamilton is expected to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Although Hamilton is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.