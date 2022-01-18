Man arrested after police say he hit pickup and officer with car

IDAHO FALLS — Police say a man crashed into a pickup before backing into a police car and hitting an officer Friday.

The incident started around 1 a.m. when an Idaho Falls Police officer spotted a black car driving fast on Calkins Avenue. The black car hit a red pickup and drove off.

Police stopped the car and its driver, Filiberto Lopez, 43, in a nearby driveway, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

When Lopez began making movements for something under his seat, an officer drew his gun. Lopez then reversed his car, hitting the officer’s car. The officer then tried pulling Lopez from his car, but he accelerated. Lopez allegedly hit the officer and drove away, according to court documents.

The officer hit was OK, according to court documents.

Eventually, police found Lopez walking near 13th and Alice streets and were able to take him into custody.

In the minutes just before the crash, officers spoke with Lopez at a disturbance call on Calkins. Police noted Lopez smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

Suspecting Lopez may be under the influence, police took him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to check him out before going to jail. Investigators also drew his blood to test for drugs or alcohol.

“While on route to the hospital, Lopez stated he had a lot to drink that night,” an officer writes in his report.

Police booked Lopez into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony assault upon a police officer, misdemeanor attempting to elude police, misdemeanor DUI, and misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash.

Although Lopez is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Lopez is scheduled for Jan. 28.