Man arrested after woman gives cashier note saying she had been kidnapped

IDAHO FALLS — A man is behind bars on a kidnapping charge after a woman slid a convenience store worker a note saying she was being held hostage.

The situation unfolded Saturday around 8:30 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Stop on South 45th West. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, a woman gave a napkin to the cashier which read, “Please hurry and read.” The back of the napkin urged the cashier to call law enforcement because a violent man held her hostage.

After an investigation by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Mark Humphries, 38, who is homeless, is now charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and sits behind bars at the county jail.

Deputies reviewed security footage at Love’s and identified the woman who gave the note. The woman told them Humphries had been using methamphetamine and became very aggressive. She said about an hour before leaving the note, Humphries showed up at a hotel where she stayed, grabbed her belongings and demanded she drive them to Arkansas, according to court documents.

The woman said she complied with Humphries demands because she feared him, especially when he used drugs.

While in a black GMC Yukon, the woman said she tried to get away, but Humphries allegedly grabbed her by the hair and called her derogatory names, according to court documents.

Low on gas, Humphries and the woman stopped at Love’s. With Humphries keeping her phone away for her to call for help, the woman said she needed to use the bathroom. Once in the store, she slid the note written on the napkin to the cashier.

Idaho State Police also arrived and discovered several marijuana and methamphetamine pipes inside the GMC. Troopers also found a note in taped to the back window which read, “Help me call the cops.”

When speaking with Humphries, deputies said the man changed his story multiple times. Investigators also note in a report Humphries smelled like marijuana, had bloodshot eyes and had a green tint to his tongue.

Deputies and troopers learned a protection order from another state prohibited Humphries from coming in contact with the woman. In addition to the kidnapping charge, he was cited for the drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order, both misdemeanors.

Although Humphries is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Humphries is scheduled for Feb. 1.