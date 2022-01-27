Artist doctor Matt Allred answers 7 Questions with Emmy from inside the large igloo he built

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Matt Allred is a father of four who works as an OB-GYN at Madison Women’s Clinic. He’s very creative and is known for his amazing driveway chalk drawings. He and his family also have a YouTube channel where they feature Mario Hot Wheels races.

But I first learned about Matt last year when he built a colorful igloo in his backyard. I even spoke about the cool project on The Drew Barrymore Show.

This year Matt built an even bigger igloo – and he invited me to interview him inside with a mug of hot chocolate.

Here are the questions I asked:

How did it take to make the igloo?

Tell me how you made the igloo.

How long does it take you to make the Hot Wheel tracks?

What’s your favorite chalk art drawing that you’ve done?

What made you want to build the igloo?

What made you start the chalk art projects?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview with Matt in the video player above and follow the Allreds on their YouTube channel here.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.