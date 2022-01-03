More snow and wind to hit east Idaho Monday night

IDAHO FALLS — The next round of snow and windy weather will spread across central and eastern Idaho starting Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says that new snow accumulations will generally range from a trace to three inches, according to the most recent forecast. Expect higher amounts, especially for the eastern highlands along the Wyoming border, including the Big Holes and the Wasatch mountains where three to five inches are likely.

Moderate to strong winds are also expected during the same period, which will create a higher risk for blowing and drifting snow. This includes new snow and powdery snow that has already fallen. The highest winds will be Monday night, and Tuesday morning. Winds will decrease later Tuesday.

A couple areas of concern will be Willow Creek Summit, the Montana Divide, the I-86 corridor from Burley to Pocatello,

the I-15 corridor from Pocatello to Fort Hall, I-15 from Fort Hall to Idaho Falls, US-26 from Blackfoot to INL, US-26 near

Antelope Flats, and ID-33 near Botts. Road closures are possible due to blowing winds and poor visibility.