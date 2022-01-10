Nampa man dies after his truck leaves Idaho 55, drops into river

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Nampa man is dead after his vehicle dropped into the Payette River on Friday afternoon along Idaho 55 north of Horseshoe Bend, according to Idaho State Police.

The man was identified Saturday as Steven Cox, 39, by the Boise County Coroner’s Office.

About 3:55 p.m., the man was driving a pickup truck north on the highway near milepost 72, about 7 miles south of Banks, when his truck “left the shoulder of the roadway and went into the river,” according to a news release.

He died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

“Everything is consistent with (the vehicle) rolling over and (the man) drowning,” Mike Johnson, chief deputy coroner, told the Idaho Statesman.

The highway in Boise County was blocked for about 7 1/2 hours Friday while crews cleared the area.