TODAY'S WEATHER
Your weather
18°
clear sky
humidity: 77%
wind: 1mph NNE
H 22 • L 18

Pet of the Week: Iggy

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pet of the Week

  Published at

Share This

Iggy is this week’s Pet of the Week. He is about a year old and a Boxer/Great Dane mix.

Iggy was picked up as a stray but has shown that he is very affectionate. He loves being around people and getting your attention.

He does prefer being the only dog in the household but he fills up your heart with how much love he has to give!

Meet Iggy at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: