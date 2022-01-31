Pet of the Week: Iggy

Iggy is this week’s Pet of the Week. He is about a year old and a Boxer/Great Dane mix.

Iggy was picked up as a stray but has shown that he is very affectionate. He loves being around people and getting your attention.

He does prefer being the only dog in the household but he fills up your heart with how much love he has to give!

Meet Iggy at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.