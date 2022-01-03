Pet of the Week: Lassie

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lassie.

She’s a husky mix and was picked up as a stray before being transferred from a local shelter to the Snake River Animal Shelter.

Lassie is around two-years-old, loves being in the snow and is a sweet, beautiful, loving dog.

Meet Lassie at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of all the available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.