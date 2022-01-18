Rexburg Police Department, ICCU, honors officer and staff member of the year

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department along with Idaho Central Credit Union honored an officer and a department staff member on Tuesday morning with an award and check.

Sgt. Shawn Scott with the Rexburg Police Department was nominated by his coworkers as, “Officer of the Year” for 2021. He has been with the department for over 10 years.

“I didn’t expect (the award) but it’s nice to know that the things you do on a daily basis — sometimes you feel like you don’t measure up but it’s nice to see that people recognize what you do and the hard work that you put in and how much you care for your career and the community and the department,” Scott told EastIdahoNews.com.

Idaho Central Credit Union gave Scott a $1,000 check. Scott said he will put the check to good use.

Sgt. Shawn Scott with his $1,000 check. | EastIdahoNews.com

Dianne Bullock, a customer service clerk who works at the front desk of the Rexburg Police Department was nominated by her coworkers as, “Civilian Support Staff Member of the Year” for 2021. She has been with the department for two years and received a $500 check.

Dianne Bullock with her $500 check. | EastIdahoNews.com

“I am just grateful that I have the opportunity to do this. I always try to reach out wherever I can to help those that need help,” said Bullock.

Bullock said she will most likely use the check for her three-year-old daughter and her husband.

Both Scott and Bullock said they enjoy working at the Rexburg Police Department because the department is like family to them.

“I feel like I have a bunch of brothers and sisters who will drop on a dime if I need something,” said Bullock.

An Idaho Central Credit Union spokesman told EastIdahoNews.com this is the seventh year they have been a part of giving checks and awards to the Rexburg Police Department.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman explained the awards are not chosen by him but chosen by fellow officers through a list of 15 questions. The list of questions details things like who is the most helpful, who lives the law enforcement code of ethics and who is the most supportive of employees.

“Both of these employees (Scott and Bullock) exemplify everything that’s good about the police department, about law enforcement and about helping our community. We are very proud to be able to give them this award,” Turman said.