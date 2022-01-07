Security cameras capture couple breaking into vacant house twice in a week

IDAHO FALLS — A son hopes locals can help identify a couple who broke into the home of his recently deceased mother.

Todd, who asked for his name to be partially concealed, tells EastIdahoNews.com cameras in his mother’s home near Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls captured a man and woman inside Tuesday. After the burglary, Todd installed a second camera. However, the camera did not stop the pair who went back inside the home Thursday.

“(I feel) violated,” Todd said. “It makes me mad and it makes me want to catch the guy and have him criminally be prosecuted for that.”

While the home is still vacant and the couple hasn’t taken anything, the incident has been reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department to investigate the unlawful entry.

“The neighbors are pretty alarmed; they are kind of concerned as well,” Todd said.

Keep yourself from being a target

Police department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said people leaving a home vacant or going on vacation can take steps to prevent people from breaking into a home.

“If you know that you are going to be away from your home the best deterrent is to make the house appear that it is still being lived in,” Clements said.

Police recommend having lights on timers, keeping the walks shoveled and having a neighbor or friend collect packages and mail delivered to your home while gone. The United States Postal Service can also hold mail for up to 30 days at the local post office, according to the USPS website.

“If someone is driving through the neighborhood looking for a house that could be a target, they’re looking for signs that a house is unoccupied,” Clements said.

As in Todd’s case, he chose to install cameras which appear to have created some level of deterrence as the suspect was captured on camera, spotting the device. He has also already installed an alarm system to keep burglars away.

In Idaho Falls, the Citizens Watch Patrol with the police department also provides home checks when people are away. Those going on vacation can fill out a form on the Idaho Falls Police Department website to sign up for the volunteer service.

If anyone has any information about the break-ins at Todd’s mother’s home, are asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.