UPDATE: No one injured in Idaho Falls camper fire

IDAHO FALLS – An individual safely evacuated a camper in Idaho Falls after it caught fire Monday evening.

Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports a fifth-wheel camper at the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 North Yellowstone Highway caught fire a little after 5 p.m.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but the flames were reportedly 15-feet high when firefighters arrived and were coming from the top of the camper.

Two ambulances, three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief were dispatched. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other campers and mobile homes.

“There were no injuries to other civilians in the area or first responders. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho was dispatched to assist the displaced individual,” Hammon writes in a news release.

The camper is a complete loss. IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division is working to determine a cause.

This is the second camper fire that IFFD has responded to in the last week. On Jan. 4, a fire destroyed a camper, killed four dogs and damaged a nearby barn north of Idaho Falls.

Courtesy Kerry Hammon