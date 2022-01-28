Warrant issued after Pocatello woman yet again a no-show for drug test

POCATELLO — A warrant has been issued for local woman arrested in August following a second violation of her release restrictions.

Megan Renee Housel, 26, was arrested on Aug. 10 after leaving the scene of a single-vehicle crash and returning while officers were investigating it. She was charged with a long list of offenses, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance and destruction of evidence.

Housel was released on her own recognizance with court services on Aug. 18.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Sept. 24, due to non-compliance with court-ordered drug and alcohol screening. She was arrested and returned to jail on Aug. 30.

She was once again released on her own recognizance with court services on after reaching a plea agreement on Dec. 6.

According to a pretrial release violation affidavit, Housel’s first release was revoked when she refused mandatory drug and alcohol screening. Following her second release, Housel was a no-show at her first screening test on Dec. 11. Then, on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, she tested positive for methamphetamine and THC. On Dec. 31, she once again was a no-show for testing.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Jan. 6.

Housel was allegedly driving under the influence the night of Aug. 10 when she struck a tree on private property.

When officers arrived, following a 911 call, a Ford SUV registered to Housel was found empty.

While investigating the crash, officers saw what they believed to be drugs in the center console of the vehicle.

A short time later, Housel returned to the scene and was arrested after a field test returned a presumptive positive for meth.

All told, she was charged with 14 offenses stemming from the incident — two felonies, 10 misdemeanors and two infractions.

As part of her agreement, she entered guilty pleas for possession of marijuana — a felony — resisting arrest and two charges of petty theft — misdemeanors. The other felony — destruction of evidence — and seven misdemeanor charges were dismissed, per the agreement.

Housel is scheduled for sentencing on her plea deal on Feb. 3. It is unknown if she will attend.