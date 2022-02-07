7 Questions with Emmy goes behind-the-scenes at Crumbl Cookies Headquarters

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m in Orem, Utah at Crumbl Cookies Headquarters. A few months ago I interviewed co-founder Sawyer Hemsley and he invited me to get a behind-the-scenes tour of where all the cookie magic happens!

Crumbl is expanding across the country and their popularity is exploding. I learned a lot about how they decide their cookie flavors (which change every week) and the strategy behind their awesome social media videos and photos.

