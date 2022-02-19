99-year-old woman killed in Utah crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan, Utah police closed both directions of Redwood Road between 9000 South and 9400 South after a fatal crash.

The police department said that a 99-year-old woman from West Jordan was turning south onto Redwood Road from a private driveway in a Cadillac passenger car. A woman driving north in a pickup truck was unable to stop and hit the Cadillac.

The 99-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Neither the driver nor the passenger in the pickup truck was injured.

“Please exercise extra caution when exiting a driveway onto any main road. Vehicles may look to be further away than they actually are,” said officer Samuel Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department.

Redwood Road is expected to be closed for several hours while investigators are on the scene.

The Utah Department of Transportation suggested that drivers use an alternate route. Updates on the road closure can be found on the UDOT website, which shows an estimated clearance time of 3:12 p.m.