A man who continually posted bond in drug trafficking cases has been arrested again

IDAHO FALLS — A suspected Idaho Falls drug trafficker is now accused of having someone erase data on his phone as police investigated his case.

Aaron Wadsworth, 34, already faces a lengthy list of charges, including methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking charges from multiple arrests since September. Now Wadsworth is charged with felony destruction of evidence and felony possession of marijuana.

While the Idaho Falls Police Department searched Wadsworth’s home, investigators seized two of Wadsworth’s cell phones. Wadsworth and another man were arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail as detectives continued investigating, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police put the phones into a Faraday box, or a device used to protect digital evidence and block the phones’ ability to connect to towers.

RELATED | Man out on bail for allegedly selling drugs gets arrested again on new trafficking charges

While Wadsworth sat in jail, he’s accused of calling a woman and asking her to wipe his iPhone remotely. Investigators listened to the recorded jail call and the woman admitted to wiping the data.

When police went to open the box and check Wadsworth’s phone, a detective wrote in court documents that the device reset and data was missing from the phone. The phone also showed the owner had locked it. Police report that a second phone still had the data police obtained.

Wadsworth called the woman the following day and confirmed the phone had been wiped.

Police also report during their search warrant, officers found a glass jar with THC “honey” or concentrate. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

After the phone was wiped and Wadsworth made the calls, he posted $85,000 bail and was released.

He was arrested again on the new felony charges Wednesday and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He was then released after posting $50,000 bond.

Wadsworth is scheduled for another preliminary hearing on March 8.

Although Wadsworth is accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.