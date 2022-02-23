Boy’s body found in freezer in Nevada; boyfriend of mother arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The remains of a boy described as preschool-aged was found in a freezer in a Las Vegas home’s garage and the mother’s boyfriend has been arrested, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the boy’s remains Tuesday after a girl took a note to school in which the mother said she was being held against her will and didn’t know the whereabouts of her young son and believed he was dead, police Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news conference.

The woman told police she hadn’t seen her son since Dec. 11 and that her boyfriend abused her and didn’t allow to leave the home or enter the garage, Spencer said.

The girl, a daughter of the woman, was in the care of family members, Spencer said.

Court records said Brandon Toseland, 35, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one of murder. The records didn’t list an attorney for Toseland who might comment on his behalf.

No other identities were released.