Commissioners announce new Bonneville County prosecutor

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County commissioners appointed H. Alayne Bean as the new county prosecutor Friday morning.

Bean replaces Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark following his appointment as Jefferson County magistrate judge. She will begin service on Feb. 24.

Pursuant to Idaho law, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee submitted the names of three candidates to the Bonneville County Commissioners on Feb. 10. Following interviews and deliberations, Bonneville County commissioners selected Bean for the position.

She has served as Bonneville County Chief deputy prosecutor since November 2020 and began working for the office in 2013.