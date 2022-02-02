Crash backs up traffic at Idaho Falls intersection

IDAHO FALLS —- A crash slowed traffic at a busy Idaho Falls intersection Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the crash at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street around 4:07 p.m. The crash involved a pickup truck and a sedan and at least two people were loaded into ambulances.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says a man and an elderly woman were taken to local hospitals. They both sustained moderate injuries.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says officers are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Both the pickup and car had significant front-end damage and the airbags deployed.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.