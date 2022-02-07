Deputies pull woman out of sinking SUV in icy Idaho pond

BOISE — Two Idaho deputies jumped into an ice-covered pond Sunday to save a woman trapped inside a sinking SUV.

The heroic act happened in Ada County off Eagle Road around 6 a.m. when a deputy spotted an SUV lose control after hitting a berm. The SUV jumped a curb and spun onto the icy pond, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Moments later, the ice cracked as the SUV began to sink with the woman inside. The air was 23 degrees when the SUV went in.

The deputy got on his radio and said he was going in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was mostly submerged at this point and both airbags had deployed.

Another deputy showed up and both took off their belts and gear, jumped in and swam to the SUV. The deputies pulled the woman out and swam with her back to shore. She appeared to be in shock from the events.

Paramedics were waiting and took the woman to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Both deputies are reported to be fine.