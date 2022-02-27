Faith leaders urge government officials to end Ukrainian conflict, assist displaced refugees

IDAHO FALLS – Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Friday asking world leaders to seek a swift, peaceful resolution.

“We are heartbroken and deeply concerned by the armed conflict now raging. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has members in each of the affected areas and throughout the world. Our minds and hearts have been turned toward them and all our brothers and sisters.

“We continue to pray for peace. We know that enduring peace can be found through Jesus Christ. He can calm and comfort our souls even in the midst of terrible conflicts. He taught us to love God and our neighbors.

“We pray that this armed conflict will end quickly, that the controversies will end peacefully, and that peace will prevail among nations and within our own hearts. We plead with world leaders to seek for such resolutions and peace.”

The statement was released on the church’s website by Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring, who make up the church’s highest governing body known as the First Presidency.

Since then, other faiths have also released statements about the Russian-Ukraine conflict. On Friday, the Deseret News released a statement from the Salt Lake City Catholic Diocese and Catholic Community Services calling for “prayer and fasting for peace in Ukraine and the protection of innocent lives.”

“We encourage our government leaders to welcome any Ukrainian refugees displaced by these senseless acts of aggression and urge people to aid our Ukrainian brothers and sisters by donating to the efforts of Catholic Relief Services, which is already serving people in need in Ukraine. Should the situation escalate to the point of resettling Ukrainian refugees in the United States, Catholic Community Services of Utah’s Migration and Refugee Services team is eager to assist,” it wrote.

The LDS Church has a temple near the capital city of Kyiv, which closed earlier this week ahead of the invasion.

“This temple has suspended all operations and ordinances until further notice,” according to a note on the temple’s website.

In January, the Deseret News reported all missionaries serving in Ukraine were temporarily reassigned. Some were moved to Germany, others are now serving in Croatia, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Canada and in several U.S. states, including Alaska, Illinois, Washington and at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

On Friday afternoon, a church spokesman told the news outlet all of the church’s non-Russian volunteers had left Russia more than a week ago.

“As of mid-February, approximately 50 young volunteers have taken assignments outside of Russia, given the recent recommendation of many foreign governments advising against travel to Russia,” spokesman Sam Penrod said. “Local church meetings and services remain under the direction of local members, who serve as lay leaders in their congregations. The message of peace, love and hope in our Savior Jesus Christ continues to be lived and practiced in strict observance of all legal regulations.”