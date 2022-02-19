Fire causes $25K in damage to local home

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 2000 block of East Hayden Place. The reporting person told dispatch that a pressure tank that was attached to the house had caught fire. The homeowner woke up to smoke inside the home and safely evacuated with another occupant and two dogs.

Smoke was coming from the front door when firefighters arrived to the single wide trailer. There were also flames coming from the skirting around the home. The fire extended into the floor underneath the bathroom and the kitchen, causing approximately $25k in damage.

There were no injuries to homeowners, pets, or first responders. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho responded to assist the homeowners who were displaced from their home.

While the origin of the fire is known, the cause is under investigation.