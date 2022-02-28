Firefighters put out smoke at Idaho Falls hotel

IDAHO FALLS – People staying in an Idaho Falls hotel safely evacuated the building after smoke was seen in the building Sunday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Fairfield Inn & Suites at 1293 West Broadway at 5:06 p.m.

There were no flames when firefighters arrived, and it never escalated to that point. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof on one side of the building, according to IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The smoke set off the alarms and everyone evacuated. No one was injured.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the smoke and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the building. They determined it was a result of the heat tape on the roof warming up the rain gutter.